LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re back and better than ever with a night full of high school hoops.

Our Big Game this evening is out at Potterville High School where Laingsburg is in town for a CMAC matchup.

Laingsburg is undefeated on the season. Laingsburg is 10-0 this season and 5-0 in the conference. Meanwhile, Potterville isn’t having a bad season themselves.

The Vikings are 7-4 this year with a 3-1 record in the CMAC.

As always, follow along for scores, highlights and more.

BOYS

BIG GAME

LAINGSBURG AT POTTERVILLE

BATH AT DANSVILLE

LANSING SEXTON AT IONIA

CHARLOTTE AT EATON RAPIDS

LANSING CATHOLIC AT PORTLAND

ST. JOHNS AT FOWLERVILLE

GIRLS

LANSING CATHOLIC AT PORTLAND

EAST LANSING AT DEWITT

HOLT AT OKEMOS

GRAND LEDGE AT WAVERLY

OTHER BOYS GAMES

JACKSON NORTHWEST AT BATTLE CREEK PENNFIELD

COLDWATER AT JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI

WEBBERVILLE AT LANSING CHRISTIAN

MONTROSE AT OVID-ELSIE

CLIO AT OWOSSO

ITHACA AT SAGINAW NOUVEL

FOWLER AT SARANAC

OTHER GIRLS GAMES

PARMA WESTERN AT BATTLE CREEK HARPER CREEK

COLON AT BELLEVUE

NAPOLEON AT EAST JACKSON

CHARLOTTE AT EATON RAPIDS

ST. JOHNS AT FOWLERVILLE

LANSING EASTERN AT HASLETT

LANSING SEXTON AT IONIA

TECUMSEH AT JACKSON

COLDWATER AT JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI

CLIO AT OWOSSO

LESLIE AT PERRY

POTTERVILLE AT PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

LAKEWOOD AT STOCKBRIDGE

OLIVET AT MAPLE VALLEY