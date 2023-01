LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The holiday season is behind us and the 5th Quarter is back!

We’ve got a loaded slate for you tonight as always.

The Big Game is out at Mason High School where the St. Johns boys team is in town.

The 6 Sports team will be LIVE there during the girls game and leading up to the big showdown.

Make sure to tune in throughout the night for live scores, highlights and more!

BOYS

ST. JOHNS AT MASON (BIG GAME)

WILLIAMSTON AT LANSING EASTERN

LANSING CATHOLIC AT CHARLOTTE

SAGINAW HERITAGE AT HOLT

MATTAWAN AT LANSING EVERETT

WEBBERVILLE AT POTTERVILLE

SARANAC AT DANSVILLE

GIRLS

LANSING CATHOLIC AT CHARLOTTE

ST. JOHNS AT MASON

OWOSSO AT OKEMOS

OTHER BOYS GAMES

LANSING SEXTON AT EATON RAPIDS

IONIA AT PORTLAND

OKEMOS AT OWOSSO

JACKSON PARMA WESTERN AT COLDWATER

JACKSON NORTHWEST AT JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI

OTHER GIRLS GAMES

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA AT LAINGSBURG

LANSING EVERETT AT EATON RAPIDS

IONIA AT PORTLAND

HASLETT AT FOWLERVILLE

FOWLER AT MIDLAND

WEBBERVILLE AT POTTERVILLE

OLIVET AT LANSING CHRISTIAN

STOCKBRIDGE AT LESLIE

LAKE ODESSA AT VERMONTVILLE MAPLE VALLEY

PARMA WESTERN AT COLDWATER

JACKSON NORTHWEST AT JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI