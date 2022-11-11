LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Regional championships are on the line tonight!

As the weeks go on, we have less and less games for you, but the importance of each game continues to grow.

As always our team will have you covered on a busy sports night.

Our Big Game is down in Jackson where Lumen Christi is hosting Lawton.

Tune into the 5th Quarter tonight for a recap of the massive games from around the area. Plus, you can hear from Audrey Dahlgren who is out in San Diego for the Armed Forces Classic.

As always follow along all night for scores, highlights, and more.

BIG GAME

LAWTON AND JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI

LANSING CATHOLIC AND GRAND RAPIDS WEST CATHOLIC

PORTLAND AT GRAND RAPIDS CATHOLIC CENTRAL

DEWITT AT LINDEN

MASON AT TRENTON

EAST LANSING AT GRAND RAPIDS FOREST HILLS CENTRAL

SATURDAY GAMES

GRAND LEDGE AT CALEDOINA

FOWLER AT UBLY