LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Week 2 of high school football and we are PUMPED for another big night.

This will be the second straight week with games on Thursday before most teams switch back to Friday night full time.

The Big Game this evening is happening out at Holt High School where the Mason Bulldogs are in town to play in the ‘Cedar Street Rivalry.’ It’s only Week 2, but a trophy is on the line, so you know we had to be there.

But that’s just the start of tonight’s action.

It’s officially football season, and we’re ready to roll.

Follow along all night on this page for scores, highlights, and much more.

(Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated)

BIG GAME

MASON AT HOLT

BATH AT POTTERVILLE

LANSING SEXTON AT WAVERLY

PORTLAND AT DEWITT

LANSING EASTERN AT LANSING EVERETT (6 p.m.)

WILLIAMSTON AT LANSING CATHOLIC

NAPOLEON AT EAST JACKSON

GRAND LEDGE AT JACKSON

HASLETT AT OKEMOS

EAST LANSING AT FENTON

ANN ARBOR GABRIEL RICHARD AT JACKSON NORTHWEST

CHARLOTTE AT OWOSSO

PARMA WESTERN AT DETROIT COUNTRY DAY

YPSILANTI COMMUNITY AT STOCKBRIDGE

GRASS LAKE AT READING

STANDISH-STERLING AT ITHACA

WHITMORE LAKE AT LESLIE

PERRY AT HOLTON

BRONSON AT SPRINGPORT

MORLEY STANWOOD AT CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL

SARANAC AT DANSVILLE

FOWLER AT PETERSBURG SUMMERFIELD

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK AT COLEMAN