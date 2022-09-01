LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Week 2 of high school football and we are PUMPED for another big night.
This will be the second straight week with games on Thursday before most teams switch back to Friday night full time.
The Big Game this evening is happening out at Holt High School where the Mason Bulldogs are in town to play in the ‘Cedar Street Rivalry.’ It’s only Week 2, but a trophy is on the line, so you know we had to be there.
But that’s just the start of tonight’s action.
It’s officially football season, and we’re ready to roll.
Follow along all night on this page for scores, highlights, and much more.
(Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated)