LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — And just like that, we’re ready for another big night of high school football!
It’s already Week 3 for the high school teams in our area, but it’s the first TRUE week of ‘Friday night lights,’ as a majority of the games were on Thursday in Week 1 and Week 2.
For our big game this week, we’re heading just down the road to Bath, where Fowler is in town for an important early season matchup.
The 6 Sports team will be there for 6 News at 6, so be sure to say hi if you’re in attendance!
As usual, we’ve got big games all over the mid-Michigan area tonight and beyond.
Follow along below for scores, highlights, and updates throughout the night.