LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — And just like that, we’re ready for another big night of high school football!

It’s already Week 3 for the high school teams in our area, but it’s the first TRUE week of ‘Friday night lights,’ as a majority of the games were on Thursday in Week 1 and Week 2.

For our big game this week, we’re heading just down the road to Bath, where Fowler is in town for an important early season matchup.

The 6 Sports team will be there for 6 News at 6, so be sure to say hi if you’re in attendance!

As usual, we’ve got big games all over the mid-Michigan area tonight and beyond.

Follow along below for scores, highlights, and updates throughout the night.

BIG GAME

FOWLER AT BATH

SARANAC AT PERRY

STOCKBRIDGE AT OLIVET

HOLT AT GRAND LEDGE

EAST LANSING AT OKEMOS

EVERETT AT WAVERLY

PORTLAND AT EATON RAPIDS

FOWLERVILLE AT MASON

WILLIAMSTON AND LANSING EASTERN

ST. JOHNS AT HASLETT

CHARLOTTE AT LANSING CATHOLIC

OTHER GAMES

DEWITT AT DETROIT CATHOLIC CENTRAL

SEXTON AT IONIA

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA AT DANSVILLE

POTTERVILLE AT LAINSGBURG

LESLIE AT LAKE ODESSA LAKEWOOD

SARANAC AT PERRY

MICHIGAN CENTER AT BRONSON

EAST JACKSON AT GRASS LAKE

HANOVER-HORTON AT ADDISON

HASTINGS AT JACKSON LUMEN-CHRISTI

JACKSON NORTHWEST AT BATTLE CREEK HARPER CREEK

CHELSEA AT JACKSON