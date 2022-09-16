LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you ready for some football???
It’s Week 4 of high school football action here in mid-Michigan and the 6 Sports team is ready to roll.
Our Big Game this week is just down the road at East Lansing High School where last year’s state runner-ups DeWitt are in town.
It’s a massive showdown and we’ll be on-site with our LIVE show at 6 p.m. so be sure to check it out (and keep your eyes peeled for a special guest to celebrate 30 years of the 5th Quarter!)
But that’s just the start of the action!
Follow along throughout the night for scores, highlights and updates.