LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Playoffs??? You wanna talk about playoffs?!?

Believe it or not, the high school football regular season is over and it’s time for the playoffs.

Every game from here on out will be win or go home and the good news is we’ve got the perfect weather in store for the matchups tonight.

As you can see above, the Big Game this week is out at Portland High School where Olivet is in town for a huge first round matchup.

6 Sports anchor Nick Mantas will be out at Portland during the 6 p.m. show tonight, so be sure to say hi if you see him!

As always stay tuned throughout the night for scores, highlights, updates and more.

BIG GAME

OLIVET AT PORTLAND

WILLIAMSTON AT CORUNNA

CHELSEA AT CHARLOTTE

LANSING CATHOLIC AT DURAND

BATH AT PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL AT FOWLER

HARTLAND AT HOLT

EAST LANSING AT BATTLE CREEK CENTRAL

CADILLAC AT DEWITT

HASLETT AT LINDEN

STURGIS AT MASON

OTHER GAMES

GRAND LEDGE AT BRIGHTON

OVID-ELSE AT ALMONT

BURTON BENDLE AT NEW LOTHROP

HOMER AT JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI

FULTON AT BRECKENRIDGE