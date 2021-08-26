SCOREBOARD: High School Football 8-26

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The 6 News Sports team hits the road for the first night of the high school football season, and the first 5th Quarter show of the season. Check here for the latest scores, tweets, and highlights as the team covers games across Mid-Michigan.

Tonight also includes a special feature, with DeWitt taking on Traverse City Central at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

BIG GAME

DeWitt 0 Traverse City Central 0

Quarter:

Other Games

New Lothrop 0 Jackson Lumen Christi 0

Quarter: Time Remaining:

Olivet 0, Charlotte 0

Quarter: Time Remaining:

Mason 0, Okemos 0

Quarter: Time Remaining:

Caledonia 0, Holt 0

Quarter: Time Remaining:

Laingsburg 0, Perry 0

Quarter: Time Remaining:

Corruna 0, Fowlerville 0

Quarter: Time Remaining:

Mt. Morris 0, Bath 0

Quarter: Time Remaining:

Parma Western 0, St. Johns 0

Quarter: Time Remaining:

Jackson 0, Haslett 0

Quarter: Time Remaining: