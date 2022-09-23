LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time for another week of high school football and believe it or not, after tonight’s games we’ll be over halfway through the regular season!

We’ve got huge games all around the schedule, including out at Haslett where Mason is in town for the Big Game.

If you’re watching 6 News at 6, you’ll see our Nick Mantas at Haslett for a pre-game interview with coach Brad Thomas.

On a sadder note, out at Portland High School there will be a moment of silence to honor basketball coach Jason Goerge, who recently passed away at the age of 48.

We will have coverage of that and a lot more tonight on the 5th Quarter.

As always, follow along all night for scores, updates and highlights. And check back at the end of the night for final scores from all around the area.

BIG GAME

MASON AT HASLETT

GRAND BLANC AT EAST LANSING

GRAND LEDGE AT LANSING EVERETT — 6 P.M.

ST. JOHNS AT LANSING EASTERN

HOLT AT DEWITT

SEXTON AT PORTLAND

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA AT FOWLER

OLIVET AT PERRY

BATH AT LAINGSBURG

EATON RAPIDS AT LANSING CATHOLIC

IONIA AT CHARLOTTE

OTHER GAMES

WILLIAMSTON AT FOWLERVILLE

WAVERLY AT OKEMOS

CHEBOYGAN AT DANSVILLE

POTTERVILLE AT SARANAC

HARBOR SPRINGS AT LAKE ODESSA LAKEWOOD

LESLIE AT STOCKBRIDGE

HASTINGS AT BATTLE CREEK HARPER CREEK

MARSHALL AT BATTLE CREEK PENNFIELD

LUMEN CHRSTI AT COLDWATER

PARMA WESTERN AT JACKSON NORTHWEST

JACKSON AT PINCKNEY

GRASS LAKE AT MICHIGAN CENTER