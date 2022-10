LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are just TWO weeks left in the high school football regular season!

The season is flying by, but as always we’ve got a great schedule ahead.

The 6 Sports team will be out at Pewamo-Westphalia High School where the Bath Bees are in town for the Big Game.

Plus, 6 Sports anchor Nick Mantas will be live from PW at 6 p.m., so keep your eyes peeled!

As always, follow along for live scores, highlights, and action, throughout the night!

BIG GAME

BATH AT PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

FOLWER AT SARANAC

DANSVILLE AT POTTERVILLE

JACKSON AT MASON

HASLETT AT WAVERLY

LANSING EASTERN AT LANSING SEXTON

OLIVET AT WILLIAMSTON

EAST LANSING AT HOLT

DETROIT LOYOLA AT DEWITT

LANSING CATHOLIC AT FOWLERVILLE

LESLIE AT EATON RAPIDS

OTHER GAMES

JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI AT BATLLE CREEK PENNFIELD

PORTLAND AT CADILLAC

ITHACA AT CARROLLTON

LAKE ODESSA LAKEWOOD AT DECATUR

OSCODA AT EAST JORDAN

CHARLOTTE AT FLINT HAMADY

OWOSSO AT FLINT KEARSLEY

HASTING AT JACKSON NORTHWEST

HANOVER-HORTON AT JONESVILLE

PERRY AT LAINGSBURG

EAST JACKSON AT MICHIGAN CENTER

GRAND LEDGE AT OKEMOS (OKEMOS FORFEIT)

MT. MORRIS AT OVID-ELSIE

MARSHALL AT PARMA WESTERN

IONIA AT ST. JOHNS