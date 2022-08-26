LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Who doesn’t love back-to-back nights of football?

That’s exactly what we’re getting here in mid-Michigan.

Week 1 was basically broken up 50-50 between teams playing on Thursday and teams playing Friday.

We had greats games around the area on Thursday, with some upsets and some near upsets.

Lansing Catholic was shocked by Waverly, with the Cougars scoring just one touchdown and losing 18-7.

Down the road in Ann Arbor, DeWitt and Haslett faced off at the Big House. It was close the whole way, with DeWitt narrowly pulling out a 21-14 win.

You can catch up on all the games from Thursday night in the link below:

Now, for the action Friday.

The 6 Sports team is heading out to Olivet for the massive showdown with the Charlotte Orioles. That will be the Big Game Friday night.

But that’s just a small part of what we’re covering.

Follow along all night for live scores, updates, and highlights. And at the end of the night, check back for full recaps and final scores.

BIG GAME

CHARLOTTE VS OLIVET

COLDWATER AT GRAND LEDGE

VESTABURG AT PORTLAND ST. PATRICK

REDFORD UNION AT PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

LANSING SEXTON AT LANSING EVERETT (AT 5 P.M.)

ST. JOHNS AT PARMA WESTERN

POTTERVILLE AT EAST JACKSON

STOCKBRIDGE AT SPRINGPORT

DANSVILLE AT LESLIE

JACKSON NORTHWEST AT EATON RAPDIS

OTHER GAMES

BELDING AT IONIA

GRASS LAKE AT ROYAL OAL SHRINE CATHOLIC

HOMER AT ITHACA

PERRY AT CLAWSON

FOWLER AT CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL

SARANAC AT ERIE MASON

WEBBERVILLE AT MERRILL

FULTON AT BRECKENRIDGE