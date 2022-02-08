JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges after an investigation from Michigan State Police (MSP) and the Internet Crimes Against Children division.

William Scott Canup, 30-years-old, was arrested for three counts related to child sexual exploitation.

According to MSP, the investigation began when it was discovered that Canup was accosting a child for immoral purposes over the internet.

Canup was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was taken from his home. He was charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Canup was arraigned in 12th District Court on Monday, Jan. 24.