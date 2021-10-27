Jackson man sentenced for distribution, possession of child porn

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 12-30 years in prison for possessing and distributing child sexually abusive material, also known as child porn.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the sentencing of 42-year-old Robin Stull from Jackson today.

Stull, a parolee, was found to be sharing child porn to a social media account. A search warrant was conducted on the account and Stull’s internet devices.

That’s when Stull was arrested, and he then pleaded guilt to charges from the investigation.

The investigation was first started by the First District Computer Crimes Unit in Lansing and the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.