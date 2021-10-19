WATCH: 6 News Cyber Security Security Special

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News hosted a Cyber Security Special tonight that covered the ever-changing internet and how to stay safe while trying to navigate it.

In the half hour special, we looked at exactly how much of our lives are online, and the threats it can pose to you and your family. Plus, what you can do and what the authorities are doing to help keep everyone safe.

We looked at everything from Cyber Security Dogs to secret emoji codes.

You can view the special at the top of this page.

6 News will continue highlighting cyber security stories and we encourage you to send any tips and questions to the link below.



