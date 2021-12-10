2021 WLNS Day of Giving

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is the Day of Giving at WLNS!

Our local food banks are working harder than ever and need your support as more people turn to local pantries, kitchens and food distribution centers for help.

To spread awareness about the hunger problems in our community, WLNS will be hosting our 14th annual WLNS Day of Giving.

6 News will focus attention on feeding the hungry among us, share stories about the challenges faced by local food banks and encourage community support to meet the needs for the hungry in mid-Michigan.

We will feature the great work being done to meet those needs and tell stories of those being helped. Our goal is to motivate viewers to GIVE.

You can donate food at the WLNS studios located at 2820 E. Saginaw St. or you can visit us in Jackson at the corner of Cortland St. and MLK Dr. across the street from Consumers Energy downtown.

You can donate to the Greater Lansing Food Bank in the link below:

And you can donate to the South Michigan food bank in the link below:

The Greater Lansing Food Bank, and the South Michigan Food Bank serve 15 counties across our viewing area, and support hundreds of partner agencies, pantries, kitchens and other local agencies to help provide food to those in need.

All donations will stay in the community in which they are made.