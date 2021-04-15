1-year since “Operation Gridlock”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) -Today marks one year since “Operation Gridlock” took place outside of the Michigan Capitol. On that day Michigan conservative coalition protesters rallied against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home stay safe” executive order.

The streets of downtown were completely shut down and filled with cars that had drivers and passengers demanding the Governor open the state back up.

On that day, COVID-19 numbers were around 35,000, and today, they are over close to 1 million according to the Michigan Department of Health.

Restaurants are still not fully open, not all schools have returned to in-person learning and multiple small businesses have closed down due to the pandemic.