400 bags of essential needs funded and given out by Community Advocates.

OKEMOS, Mich(WLNS)- In 2020, Michigan was in the top 10 when it came to the number of food-insecure regions according to a recent study from Feeding America.

Government programs and community services do help with food and water, but what about other essentials, like laundry detergent and deodorant.

“You can’t get those with food stamps. Laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels. The whole gamut. So what we’re trying to do is to help fill that void today,” said Community Advocate, Joan Jackson Johnson.

400 voids that Johnson turned into bags of necessities, all funded and delivered by community advocates. She says the Mid-Michigan community always comes together for good needs.

“These essential products -people on a budget, aren’t able to afford,” said Gwen Coney, Community Advocate. And right now with the pandemic, it’s “harder for everyone,” she said.

Former Lansing Mayor Virgil Bernero said events like this are needed right now, “People are hurting. This is a time more than ever to be your brother’s keeper. And that’s what this is about. The spirit here is incredible.”

The bags filled with essential needs will be distributed through this week to those who need it.