City Rescue Mission of Lansing begins a new chapter that includes renovation plans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- For over 100 years The City Rescue Mission of Lansing has helped provide food and shelter for those in need. But when the pandemic hit last year, its men shelter was close to being out of space.

“Here on Michigan Ave., we have 4 buildings, we’re expanding it to 6 buildings- so we’re looking to expand our services by about 50%,” said The Mission’s Executive Director, Mark Criss.

The new property purchase and planned expansion renovation will cost a little over 3 million. However, this will allow the mission to go from 80 beds to 120, adding a larger chapel, dining hall, and a chance for men to rent single occupancy rooms at an affordable cost.

The executive director says this will help more men than people think and it’s not always a specific group that is seeking out help, “the mass majority 80% are just ordinary people going through it.”

The mission continues to do what it can and works with the local health department to keep guests COVID-19 free. But with new renovation plans, it still only has the funds for about 10%.

“we’re going to spend 2021 raising funds and raising awareness,” said Criss.

The mission says cash donations will go far, but if anyone is able to do professional work to help the process, that would be just as much appreciated.

“This community is phenomenal obviously they’ve supported the community for more than 110 years. and I look forward to seeing how gods going to provide for his people again this year,” said Criss.