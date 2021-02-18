Federal COVID-19 vaccine distribution programs are causing confusion

MICHIGAN (WLNS)- State and local health officials across the country are asking the Biden administration for help with having the C.D.C report accurately on COVID-19 vaccine dosages.

Recently, a handful of governors from the National Governors Association wrote a letter addressing President Joe Biden, asking for clarification on his administration’s new federal vaccine programs.

The federal government is working directly with large pharmacy chains around the country to vaccinate, but the number of vaccines being sent, and the pharmacy locations are unknown to state officials.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says it is a problem, “I don’t know how many doses are going to pharmacies in my county, and I have asked, but haven’t gotten any answers.”

In the letter, Governors say that if state and federal governments don’t work together, there will be inefficiency in the future when it comes to vaccines.