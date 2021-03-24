Ford Field begins vaccinating over 5000 a day for the next 8 weeks

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) – Beginning today Ford Field in Detroit will officially open its doors as a federal COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic.

This will be one of the largest clinics in the state and will vaccinate over 5,000 people a day. The location is a temporary polit and will be open for the next 8 weeks.

The goal is to administer over 300,000 vaccines within the next 2 months.

The vaccines will be funded by FEMA and the location facilitated by Meijer. Shots will be administered by the Henry Ford Health System and in addition, hundreds of military medical support are on site.

The site will be open 7 days a week from 8 AM to 8:30PM by appointment only through the Meijer website.

No cost or insurance is needed and anyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated can register at the Ford Field location.

This location was picked specifically, “we are looking to focus on the underserved populations were doing some additional outreach to help identify those,” said Dan Shulman, from FEMA external affairs.

The location already has thousands of scheduled appointments and did a test run with a smaller group yesterday, officials say this is all related to the Biden Administration wanting to offer vaccines to all adults by summer.