Honoring Cesar Chavez in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Today the Lansing Community College will host its 11th annual Cesar Chavez Day Celebration, this year it will be virtual due to COVID-19.

In 2014 the Obama Administration claimed the day as a federal holiday in the honor of his social activism work regarding farm workers in the 1960s.

Chavez was a Mexican American Navy Veteran and a farm worker who helped organize non-violent protest for better living and working conditions for all farm workers.

His work later paid off and helped create what we now know as the United Farmworkers of America. The Lansing Community College says today they will honor his work and the ties it has to the Midwest.

“The event is really have speakers from people who marched with him and younger people fighting now for an even better future,” said Sandra Johnson, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator of LCC.

The event will begin at 6pm and end at 7:30.