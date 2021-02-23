Jackson Amtrak Station recognized for its Underground Railroad History

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) Today the Jackson County Michigan Historical Society and Amtrak will hold a ceremony to recognize the Jackson depot’s historic connections to the anti-slavery movement.

The Historical Society is the main host and says today’s event will not only recognize the depot’s underground railroad history but endorse it for the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom List.

“This depot will be recognized for its significance tie to its underground road and amtrak was aware of this, so they said, what if we came to Jackson to read a letter of support,” said JCMHS, President, Maurice Imhoff.

The event will also have Mayor Derek Dobies as a speaker. The event is set to begin at Noon, and stream on Facebook Live.