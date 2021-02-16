LIVE: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Snow, Brian Drain

LIVE:

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

SNOW

Mid-Michigan is digging out this morning, following a strong snow system responsible for dumping double-digits of snow in some southern areas.

ith snow-covered roads today and below zero temperatures forecast to impact the state tonight, the Michigan State Police (MSP) is encouraging state residents and visitors to be extra cautious when going outdoors.

“With the National Weather Service forecasting sub-zero temperatures, it’s important that Michiganders take steps to stay safe during this period of cold weather,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD). “If you must go outdoors or have to travel, be sure to dress appropriately and have an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting portions of Michigan to experience sub-zero overnight low temperatures tonight. Exposure to these temperatures could potentially cause frostbite and hypothermia.

To stay safe during cold weather:

Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Signs of frostbite include loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers and toes, numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, firm or waxy skin.

Signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech or drowsiness.

Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

Reduce the risk of a heart attack. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.

Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.

Pets are also at risk for cold-weather injuries and should be kept indoors.

BRAIN DRAIN

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How Phones Ruin Concentration

Over the course of the next few weeks — thousands of area students will start for the first time in basically a year — in-person instruction again. This will bring back a small sense of normalcy, but this will also mean parents may need to speak to their kids about their smartphones.

A recent study by the University of Chicago showed the mere presence of a smartphone reduces a person’s ability to focus. In fact, during the study, the students who were asked to leave their phones in another room did much better on cognitive tests than those who were asked to silence their phones and leave them face down on their desk or in a bag.