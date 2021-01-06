The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

LANSING STABBING

A 38-year-old man died, after he was involved in a stabbing early Wednesday

According to Lansing police, at approximately 2:19 a.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3300 block of Young Ave on a stabbing call.

Upon arrival, officers located the 38-year-old man in the front yard with a wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

According to investigators, their preliminary report indicates the victim and the suspect knew each other and were in a confrontation prior to the assault.

Officers along with police K-9 searched the area for the suspect, but were unsuccessful. The

suspect is described as a white male, medium build, 5’6”- 5’9”.

Anyone with information with regard to this homicide is asked to contact one of the following:

Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600, Detectives at 517-483-6855 and 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867, message the Lansing Police Department on Facebook.

GEORGIA ELECTION

Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within the party’s reach.

In an emotional address early Wednesday, he vowed to work for all Georgians whether they voted for him or not, citing his personal experience with the American dream. His mother, he said, used to pick “somebody else’s cotton” as a teenager.

“The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton picked her youngest son to be a United States senator,” he said. “Tonight, we proved with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible.”

The focus now shifts to the second race between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. Early Wednesday, Ossoff claimed victory, but the candidates were locked in a tight race and it was too early to call a winner.

GOVERNOR WHITMER COVID-19 UPDATE

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference today to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

This is the Governor’s first news conference in more than a week.

Today’s news conference comes as Michigan case number appear to be declining slightly.

Yesterday, state officials reported 2,291 new cases and 189* deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

Of the deaths, 117 were identified in a vital records review.

On Monday the state surpassed 500,000 total cases of COVID-19.

ELECTION CERTIFICATION

President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election is going before Congress as lawmakers convene for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

The typically routine proceeding Wednesday will be anything but, a political confrontation unseen since the aftermath of the Civil War as Trump mounts a desperate effort to stay in office. The president’s Republican allies in the House and Senate plan to object to the election results, heeding supporters’ plea to “fight for Trump” as he stages a rally outside the White House.

Currently, several representatives, including Michigan District 7 Congressman Tim Walberg and Michigan District 1 Congressman Jack Bergman, have said they plan to challenge those results, during the process tomorrow. The Michigan lawmakers issued the following statement in regards to the challenge.