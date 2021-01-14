Michigan lawmakers on both sides vote to impeach Pres. Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS)- Michigan Republican lawmakers are making national headlines after voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

Freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich) and longtime Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) were two of the 10 republican house reps who voted to impeach the president.

In a statement, Rep. Meijer said, “President Trump betrayed his oath of office by seeking to undermine our constitutional process, and he bears responsibility for inciting the insurrection we suffered last week.”

Earlier this week Rep. Fred Upton said in a statement, “I solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the constitution of the united states against all enemies foreign and domestic.”



Their fellow republican member, Congressman Tim Walberg disagreed and said in a statement, “With only a week to go in the president’s term, I oppose speaker Pelosi’s ill-advised attempt to rush an impeachment resolution through the house of representatives.”

The house voted 232 to 197 to impeach the president just one week after rioting and looting took place at the capitol, the next step is for it to go to the Senate.

As of now, the Senate is not set to return to session until Jan. 19. During which time if House managers bring articles to the Senate, they could begin impeachment trial that following day, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m.- the same day as the presidential inauguration.

