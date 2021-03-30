MSU & Red Cross host blood drive at the Breslin Center

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Red Cross of Mid-Michigan has teamed up with Michigan State University’s Greek life for its annual Greek week blood drive.

This will be one of the largest blood drives that the organization has had since the beginning of the COIVD-19 pandemic and the need for type-O blood is being highlighted-along with all blood types.

“We need to make sure we have enough blood for local hospitals and right now, that need is in critical condition,” said Accounts Manager, Tony Gerheiser of Red Cross.

Today’s event will be from 12 PM to 5:45 Pm and is by appointment only due to COVID-19, however, they are asking that everyone donate at some point in the near future.