New Police Chief at Michigan State University earns a salary of $299K

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- A nearly $300,000 salary and a title change was approved today for Michigan State University’s newest Police Chief, Marlon Lynch.

According to Zip Recruiter, the national average for a Campus Police Chief is around $62,000 a year. But the university argues that Lynch has vital experience, that’s needed.

“His expertise also fits Michigan States desire for equity in our law enforcement. and of course, most importantly he’s a Spartan,” said MSU President, Samuel Stanley Jr.

While the university president feels that way, students think it’s too high.

“He needs to be paid his salary, but, we are in a pandemic. I think that might be a little too much just with everything, especially if they’re raising tuition,” said MSU student Ashley Krauic.

A spokesperson for the university says Lynch is an international expert, which justifies his salary.

But that salary is twice the amount of the Michigan State Police director, who earns $165,000.

It’s also more than the Lansing and East Lansing police chiefs combined. And according to public records, it’s also, roughly twice the amount of police chiefs at other universities.

Purdue University’s Police Chief makes around $118,000, Nebraska’s $152,000, and right down the road. The University of Michigan’s Police Chief only makes around $168,000.

“That’s a lot of money, and it’s not fair to have people being paid that much money, we pay a lot and it’s going up for students,” said MSU Student, Avery Geller.

While students have concerns, the board did not, and approved the personnel. Lynch will begin this role on April 1st., and his official title will be Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police.