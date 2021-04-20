New selfie museum: “Let’s say cheese” opens at the Meridian Mall in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS)- A new selfie museum with over 25 different experiences has come to Mid-Michigan, and it’s the first of its kind in the area- “LET’S SAY CHEESE.”

“I really wanted to create something fun for people to do. I wanted there to be a place people in the area can come and be a kid again,” said the owner of “Let’s say cheese,” Natcha Klahan.

The museum is located inside of the Meridian Mall in Okemos. It offers photo areas that create an illusion making it look like your photo was taken inside of an ice cream shop, subway and more.

The location is open 7 days a week, and tickets range from $20 to 25.00 per person, with children 6 and under free, limiting 3 children per adult.

“I want the community to know that although this may be new to them, and it’s opening during COVID, we are very safe and all precautions are being met for a fun experience,” said Klahan.

Everyone entering the location must wear a mask and social distance with other households. Those in their designated areas taking photos can remove their mask during the photo-taking time only.