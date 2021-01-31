Stateside Deli & Restaurant prepares for indoor dining

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS)- Stateside Deli and Restaurant opened in 2008 and become an Okemos staple. For months, its dining room has been empty due to COVID-19 restrictions.



“Tomorrows a celebration, no doubt, ” said StateSide Deli and Restaurant General Manager Petra Gonzalez



The restaurant will have to remain at a 25% capacity, but workers say they expect nothing less than long lines. Before the shutdown, they say loyal customers always came in, and expect regulars.

“Especially with the 50 percent before everything shut down, we’d have people waiting. In their cars, on a wait list. We’d call them an hour later and they’d still come in,” said waitress Grace

The business has been staying busy with to-go orders during the pandemic, but say they are ready for their customers return and can’t wait to give them something sweet.

“It’s a grand reopening and we want to do something special for our customers. So tomorrow when they come in if they would like a piece of cake, they will get a free piece of cake,” said Gonzalez.

The business says they plan to close off tables, add more sanitation and enforce mask-wearing. But despite the new normal and all the changes, they want their customers to have the same experience.