LIVE NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Biden admin., human trafficking, COVID mental fatigue

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

BIDEN ADMIN.

As the U.S. enters “what may well be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus,” President Joe Biden is putting forth a national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks — including a requirement that they be worn for travel.

Biden also will address inequities in hard-hit minority communities as he signs 10 pandemic-related executive orders on Thursday, his second day in office.

“We need to ask average Americans to do their part,” said Jeff Zients, the White House official directing the national response. “Defeating the virus requires a coordinated nationwide effort.”

But Biden officials say they’re hampered by lack of cooperation from the Trump administration during the transition. They say they don’t have a complete understanding of their predecessors’ actions on vaccine distribution.

They’re also depending on Congress to provide $1.9 trillion for economic relief and COVID-19 response. And they face a litany of complaints from states that say they are not getting enough vaccine even as they are being asked to vaccinate more categories of people.

Biden acknowledged the urgency of the mission in his inaugural address. “We are entering what may well be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus,” he said before asking Americans to join him in a moment of silence in memory of the more than 400,000 people in the U.S. who have died from COVID-19.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Human trafficking is an extensive criminal industry worldwide, and it involves recruiting, transferring, and transporting people for labor, or sexual exploitation. Although, awareness is encouraged there are several myths circulating online.

Jane White is the executive director and founder of “The Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force.” It’s a local non-profit established through Michigan State University’s school of criminal justice. Their mission is to spread awareness; prosecute offenders, identify victims, and help provide resources to assist victims in becoming human trafficking survivors. They work with several agencies across Michigan to provide a platform to help break the silence.

White discusses ways for people to be aware when browsing the web.

If you notice suspicious behavior and want to report a suspected case of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888) 373-7888.

COVID MENTAL FATIGUE

In today’s show we’re also speaking with a doctor from McLaren Greater Lansing, about COVID-19, and the mental fatigue that comes with the pandemic.

McLaren Greater Lansing Director of Medical Education and Clinical Health Psychologist Dr. Anatol Tolchinsky will discuss ways to reduce that stress, exercise, ways to think positive, and other advice if you’re struggling during this difficult time.

