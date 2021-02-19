LIVE NOW:The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Biden, Flint, Income Gap

LIVE:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

BIDEN

Joe Biden will make his first visit to Michigan as president today to tour Pfizer’s plant in Portage.

The president will meet with workers making Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

It is expected to be a quick trip: Biden is scheduled to fly in to Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport around 1:45 p.m., tour the plant meet with workers around 2:30 p.m., deliver some brief remarks shortly after 3 p.m., and be gone again before 4 p.m

FLINT

(AP)— Attorneys for former Gov. Rick Snyder and eight others facing charges in the Flint water crisis are seeking to speed the production of evidence after a judge said he needs at least four months to inspect grand jury records.

The lawyers said Thursday that the delay will hurt the defendants, who “are left to languish under the specter of reputation-destroying criminal charges with virtually no avenue to challenge or assess the allegations.”

Genesee County Chief Circuit Judge Duncan Beagle has issued an order governing how he will review and release grand jury testimony and set a status hearing for June 14.

INCOME GAP

According to an article in the Washington Post last month, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos saw his net worth grow by $70 billion last year.

Tesla founder and internet darling Elon Musk saw his net worth grow by $132 billion, making him the second richest man in the world.

Meanwhile, countless small businesses have had to shut their doors as the coronavirus has refused to slow down. Which raises the question, how did both of these things happen in the same year.

“That’s a question that a lot of us have,” said Michigan State University economics professor Charles Ballard. “I mean increasingly it feels like the stock market is disconnected from the reality.

“Certainly when you see small businesses closing but Jeff Bezos doing fabulously well, there’s a lot of reason to believe wealth has become more unequal, perhaps the most unequal in American history.

Ballard said while the pandemic has exasperated this trend, the gap between the top one percent and everyone else has been growing for decades.

