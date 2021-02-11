The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Budget, Impeachment, Swim & Dive

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

BUDGET

(AP)–Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday will propose a $67 billion state budget that she said would aid Michigan’s pandemic recovery by solidifying new programs to attend community college for free, expanding child care assistance and boosting local bridge repairs.

The Democratic governor’s third annual spending blueprint, to be unveiled to the Republican-led Legislature, also will call for $570 million to address learning loss and K-12 enrollment declines on top of a $162-per-student, or 2%, increase in base aid for most traditional districts in the fiscal year that starts in October. Better-funded districts would get $82 more per student, or roughly 1%.

More immediate coronavirus-related needs, such as vaccine distribution, would be funded with multibillion-dollar supplemental spending bills — primarily through the release of federal COVID-19 relief aid that she has been urging lawmakers to pass soon.

Whitmer said she focused on three major priorities: economic re-engagement that “drives everything,” a return to in-person instruction at schools, and vaccine dissemination.

IMPEACHMENT

(AP)— Chilling security video of last month’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, including of rioters searching menacingly for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, has become a key exhibit in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial as lawmakers prosecuting the case wrap up their opening arguments for why Trump should be convicted of inciting the siege.

The House is continuing its case Thursday, with Trump’s lawyers to launch their defense by week’s end. Democrats plan to use their remaining hours of arguments to lay out the physical and mental harm caused by the attack, discuss Trump’s lack of action as it unfolded and do a final presentation on the legal issues involved, according to aides working on the impeachment team. The aides were granted anonymity to preview the arguments.

The footage shown at the trial, much of it never before seen, has included a video of the mob smashing into the building, distraught members of Congress receiving comfort, rioters engaging in hand-to-hand combat with police and audio of Capitol police officers pleading for back-up. It underscored how dangerously close the rioters came to the nation’s leaders, shifting the focus of the trial from an academic debate about the Constitution to a raw retelling of the Jan. 6 assault.

MSU SWIM & DIVE

The 11 female-student athletes who decided to sue Michigan State University had their case heard today in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

The lawyers for the student-athletes argued that MSU is not in compliance with Title IX and that they weren’t even before they made the decision to cut their swimming and diving program.

Jill Zwagerman, the lawyer for the 11 student-athletes, said they were encouraged by what they heard today.

“I think that it went very well,” Zwagerman said. “I think the judge had some very great, insightful questions really trying to understand the legal questions.”

Zwagerman added that she believes the defendants are nervous about their experts testimony.