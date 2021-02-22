The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Chatfield, SOS, Trump

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

CHATFIELD

Lee Chatfield announced he is resigning from his position as CEO of SouthWest Michigan First, a regional economic leadership group.

The former Michigan Speaker of the House cited his views on LGBTQ+ and religion for causing a division among the board of directors. He wrote, “and as a board of directors, to fit within this community and bring about cohesion with our partners, you deserve someone with a blank political slate that won’t bring about the division that I’ve unfortunately caused.”

For the betterment of the Kalamazoo community, the businesses that the board of directors represent, the staff at SWMF and for the sake of my conscience, please see the letter of resignation I offered this morning. I remain grateful for having had this incredible opportunity. pic.twitter.com/loS4v0kH3t — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) February 22, 2021

SOS

The Department of State will enable new online services for customers and expand the capability of self-service stations to include driver’s license and state ID transactions next month.

The new customer conveniences will be available when a massive upgrade of the department’s driver records system is launched on March 16, following two years of preparation. Branch appointments, online and self-service station transactions will be unavailable from 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16 while the system is brought online.

“Customers will now be able to renew or replace their driver’s licenses and IDs at any of our more than 130 new self-service stations across the state, and renew or replace their enhanced licenses and IDs online,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have continuously expanded and improved customer options and service, even during the pandemic, and this upgrade will truly make our operations better than ever.”

The project securely combines tens of millions of driver and vehicle records into one integrated customer record system and moves the department from a decades-old legacy system to greatly improved customer service technology. The department’s vehicle records system was modernized in February 2019, and work to upgrade the driver records systems began shortly thereafter.

TRUMP TAXES

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a significant defeat for former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to step in to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York prosecutor.

The court’s action is the apparent culmination of a lengthy legal battle that had already reached the high court once before.

Trump’s tax records are not supposed to become public as part of prosecutor’s criminal investigation, but the high court’s action is a blow to Trump because he has for so long fought on so many fronts to keep his tax records shielded from view. The ongoing investigation the records are part of could also become an issue for Trump in his life after the presidency. Trump has called it “a fishing expedition” and “a continuation of the witch hunt — the greatest witch hunt in history.”

The Supreme Court waited months to act in the case. The last of the written briefs in the case was filed Oct. 19. But a court that includes three Trump appointees waited through the election, Trump’s challenge to his defeat and a month after Trump left office before issuing its order.

The court offered no explanation for the delay, and the legal issue before the justices did not involve whether Trump was due any special deference because he was president.

The Associated press contributed to this report.