LIVESTREAMING NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Contact sports, adoption, cruelty case update

Today on the 6 News Now "Daily Digital Debrief", we're covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

CONTACT SPORTS

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon, to provide an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The governor will be joined today by the state Chief Medical Officer Joneigh Khaldun and the Director of the Department of Health and Human Services Elizabeth Hertel. 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick has learned, she is expected to announce the return of contact sports, which could resume as early as Monday.

CRUELTY CASE UPDATE

The Capital Area Humane Society says they received a message from the emergency veterinary clinic this morning regarding the most recent case of severe animal neglect.

In a Facebook post, CAHS says Ralphie is in “great spirits, wagging his tail, giving kisses, and even wanting to jump up for hugs.”

CAHS adds that while this is encouraging news, they still can’t say for sure that Ralphie will survive. “We are still guarded, but hopeful, about his prognosis…. We are extremely grateful to the clinic for taking such wonderful care of him.”

CAHS says the are incredibly thankful for the donations they have received. “We cannot thank you enough for your kindness, and support. The work we do would not be possible without our wonderful donors, like you.”

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of conviction. People are urged to call the Eaton County Animal Control at (517) 543-5755.

ADOPTION TASK

The Michigan House of Representatives on Thursday announced new bipartisan task force to focus on reforms in the state’s adoption and foster care systems.

“Michigan’s child welfare system isn’t working for far too many children and families,” Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township, who is chairing the task force, said during brief press conference. “We must do better.”

A release announcing the task force said its members would speak with experts, families and children to learn more about how adoption and foster care work now in the state and use that information to improve the system. Among the initial goals are reducing the number of kids in state custody, protecting them from neglect and abuse and joining them with families sooner.

“We as legislators do not have all the answers, but working together with all of our various backgrounds and professions and experiences, I think that we can make some truly bold reforms to keep the children of Michigan safer,” Whiteford said.