LIVE NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” COVID-19, Impeachment

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

COVID-19

Happening today, the Biden Administration is expected to release new guidelines, on how to safetly reopen schools.

Those guidelines as said to include how kids can enter the classroom setting safetly, even before all teachers receive a vaccine.

On the vaccine front, Dr. Anthony Fauci had good news to share saying he quote “would imagine sby the time we get to april, that would be I call for better wording open season” meaning those who want a vaccine, could get one.

IMPEACHMENT

(AP)—Democratic House impeachment managers wrapped their case in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump’ in the Senate Thursday, just weeks after President Joe Biden took office following the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s legal team will begin presenting their case Friday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, after hearing arguments on constitutionality from both sides, the Senate voted 56-44 that it is constitutional to try a former president on impeachment charges. Republican Sens. Cassidy, Toomey, Sasse, Romney, Collins, and Murkowski joined all Democratic senators in voting yes.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump on Jan. 13 on a single charge of inciting insurrection, focusing on a speech he made to supporters shortly before the D.C. riot.

Nine Democratic House lawmakers serving as prosecutors hope they’ve persuaded members of the 100-seat Senate to convict the former president. If they’re successful, it could pave the way for lawmakers to bar Trump from holding public office again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report