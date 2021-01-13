LIVESTREAMING NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” COVID-19, Impeachment, Mason crash

LIVE:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

WHITMER COVID-19 NEWS CONFERENCE

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update today, on the state fight against COVID-19.

This is her first press conference of the week.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon and Michigan Chief Operating Officer Tricia Foster.

Today’s update comes following news yesterday from the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, who announced on Facebook that the governor would likely announce today the reopening of restaurant dining rooms February 1st.

As for the number of cases of COVID-19 in Michigan. State health officials yesterday reported 1,994 new cases and 100 additional deaths due to the coronavirus.

IMPEACHMENT

The House is expected to impeach President Donald Trump for his encouragement of supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, a vote that would make him the first American president to be impeached twice.

While the previous three impeachments — those of Presidents Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Trump — took months before a final vote, including investigations and hearings, this time it will have only taken a week. After the rioting at the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “we must take action,” and Democrats — and some Republicans — share her view ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

For now, the Republican-led Senate is not expected to hold a trial and vote on whether to convict Trump before Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in as president Jan. 20. Still, Democrats feel that action by the House would send an important message to the country.

MASON CRASH

Police are responding to a crash in the area of North Eifert Road in Mason.

According to the 6 News team on scene, two cars were involved in the crash. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department, the Mason Fire Department, Lansing, and the Michigan State University police were all responding to the crash.

No other information has been made available at this time.