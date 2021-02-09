LIVE NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” COVID-19, Impeachment

LIVE:

Today on the 6 News Now "Daily Digital Debrief", we're covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference this afternoon, to provide an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

That event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 P.M and will be streamed live in a video player above on wlns.com.

The Governor will be joined by Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Doctor Joneigh Khaldun.

This is the governor’s first news conference of the week, her last was on Thursday, December 4th, where she announced the return of contact sports.

Yesterday state health officials reported a total of 1,769 new cases and 11 deaths due to COVID-19 from over the weekend. Since the pandemic began, Michigan has reported 569,417 cases of COVID-19, and 14,905 deaths.

IMPEACHMENT

Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial is an undertaking like no other in U.S. history, the defeated former president charged by the House with inciting the deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the election in what prosecutors argue is the “most grievous constitutional crime.”

Trump’s lawyers insist as the Senate trial opens Tuesday that he is not guilty on the sole charge of “incitement of insurrection,” his fiery words just a figure of speech, even as he encouraged a rally crowd to “fight like hell” for his presidency. The Capitol siege on Jan. 6 stunned the world as rioters stormed the building to try to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Five people died.

No witnesses are expected to be called, in part because the senators sworn as jurors, forced to flee for safety, will be presented with graphic videos recorded that day. Holed up at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump has declined a request to testify.

The associated press contributed to this report.