The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” COVID-19, Prisons, Vaccine

In Ionia, officials at the State Prison announced 90 cases of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant have been identified. According to 6 News’ sister station in Grand Rapids (WOOD-TV) daily testing of staff and prisoners for the variant began at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility after it had its first case last week. The first case was identified as an employee, Michigan State Police said.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference on Wednesday, to provide an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by the state’s Chief Medical Executive Doctor Joneigh Khaldun.

Today’s news conference comes after Tuesday Michigan added 775 new cases and 19 deaths due to COVID-19.

The daily case total has been decreasing steadily over the past month.

Today we’re speaking with McLaren Greater Lansing Chief Family Medicine resident Doctor Sarah-Bethany Weir, to talk about what you can expect, should you get a COVID-19 vaccine.