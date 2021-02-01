The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Deadly crash, COVID-19 response

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

DEADLY CRASH

A 24-year-old man is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon, in Hillsdale County.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened around 3:30, on US-127 near Broom Road.

It’s believed the man lost control of his vehicle in a snowdrift, the vehicle turned sideways and crossed the center line entering oncoming traffic where it was then struck by a pickup truck traveling southbound on US-127.

The driver of the vehicle that lost control was pronounced dead on scene. No one else was hurt during the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. It remains under investigation.

COVID RESPONSE

President Joe Biden is set to meet Monday with a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking in coronavirus aid.

The meeting comes as congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support. Biden invited the group to the White House hours after the lawmakers sent a letter Sunday, urging the president to negotiate rather than try to push through his relief package with only Democratic votes.

The House and Senate are on track to vote as soon as this week on a budget resolution, which would lay the groundwork for passing an aid package under rules requiring only a simple majority vote in the closely divided Senate.

The goal is for passage by March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires. The meeting to be hosted by Biden would amount to the most public involvement for the president in the negotiations for the next round of virus relief. Democratic and Republican lawmakers are far apart in their proposals for assistance.