LIVE NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Deadly Fire, Life Expectancy, Lansing Artist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

DEADLY FIRE

A woman was killed in a house fire near Ionia Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Ionia Department of Public Safety said authorities were called around 7 a.m. for a report of a house fire on Kellogg Road between Parmeter and Copper roads in Ionia Township with a resident trapped inside.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were unable to get inside the house due to the flames. The 66-year-old woman was later found dead inside the house, according to IDPS.

COVID-19

Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths, health officials are reporting.

Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Black Americans losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a huge decline,” said Robert Anderson, who oversees the numbers for the CDC. “You have to go back to World War II, the 1940s, to find a decline like this.”

Other health experts say it shows the profound impact of COVID-19, not just on deaths directly due to infection but also from heart disease, cancer and other conditions.

LANSING ARTIST

Mila Lynn is an artist in Lansing. She’s working on a project called “Black is King.”

“I have this collection that I’m doing with the cards, and the colors and the crowns and it’s all just fun,” Mila said.

Her project is incorporating historical and modern-day black figures into a deck of cards.

“Malcolm in my eyes is like the warrior, and then same with Rosa Parks. She took a stand and so those were my spades,” Mila said.

Mila said this is a way to paint black people in a positive and royal light.

“You know, fun and uplifting and nobody has to be a victim. Nobody has to be a villain. It’s just we’re black and we’re celebrating it,” Mila said.

