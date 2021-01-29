The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” East Lansing ordinance, Henry Ford update, single-shot vaccine

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

Today on the 6 News Now "Daily Digital Debrief", we're covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

EAST LANSING ORDINANCE

If you are found in violation of a local, Ingham County, or statewide public health order, you could be subject to a $500 fine under a new ordinance passed unanimously Thursday night by the East Lansing City Council.

Under Ordinance, No. 1497, if you violate a public health order issued by any of the following local and state organizations including, the State of Michigan, the Ingham County Health Department or the Mid-Michigan District Health Department (including health officers and directors), you could be fined $500.

The emergency ordinance goes into effect today, Jan. 29 and will remain in effect until it is amended or repealed through an ordinance adopted by the City Council. A similar, previous ordinance expired at the end of 2020.

HENRY FORD UPDATE

Henry Ford Health System will hold a news conference at 3 P.M. this afternoon, to provide an update on their response to COVID-19.

Bob Riney, President of Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer, and Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer will both speaking during the conference.

6 News will cover the news conference, and provide you with updates on air and online.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE

Johnson & Johnson’s long-awaited vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses.

J&J said Friday that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective — 85% — against the most serious symptoms.

There was some geographic variation. The vaccine worked better in the U.S. — 72% effective against moderate to severe COVID-19 – compared to 57% in South Africa, where it was up against an easier-to-spread mutated virus.

“Gambling on one dose was certainly worthwhile,” Dr. Mathai Mammen, global research chief for J&J’s Janssen Pharmaceutical unit, told The Associated Press.

With vaccinations off to a rocky start globally, experts had been counting on a one-dose vaccine that would stretch scarce supplies and avoid the logistics nightmare of getting people to return for boosters.

But with some other competing vaccines shown to be 95% effective after two doses, at question is whether somewhat less protection is an acceptable tradeoff to get more shots in arms quickly.

The company said within a week, it will file an application for emergency use in the U.S., and then abroad. It expects to supply 100 million doses to the U.S. by June, and expects to have some ready to ship as soon as authorities give the green light.

