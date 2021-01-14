The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Flint Water Crisis, crash update, saving a life

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

FLINT WATER CRISIS

Happening this morning, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a news conference, to announce the findings of her investigation into the Flint Water Crisis.

That crisis, when in 2014 the city switched local drinking water from treated Detroit water systems to the Flint River, in an effort to save costs. This led to issues with lead pipes exposing residents to high levels of lead.

It was announced yesterday that Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will face charges of willful neglect of duty related to the crisis. He faces up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Nessel will be joined by Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy.

At the end of December Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan Senate Bills 1251 and 1252 creating the Flint Settlement Trust Fund within the Michigan Department of Treasury, and amending the Michigan Strategic Fund Act, to address the funding of the $641.2 million settlement in the civil Flint Water cases.

“What happened in Flint should never have happened,” said Governor Whitmer. “From my first month in office, Attorney General Nessel and I made it clear to our teams that even though we inherited this situation, it was our responsibility to achieve the best possible settlement for the children and families of Flint. While this settlement will never be enough to compensate for what happened, it is a major step toward helping the people of Flint heal. I want to thank Senators Ananich and Stamas for sponsoring these bipartisan bills. This is another example of both parties working together to protect the people of our state.”

CRASH UPDATE

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 49-year-old Mason man who died in a car crash Wednesday.

The Mason man was Joseph Henry Gibbs.

Deputies responded to Columbia and Eifert Rd’s for the crash around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 34-year-old Marshall man was traveling south on Eifert Rd when he collided with a 49-year-old Mason man traveling east on Columbia.

The crash remains under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that may have witnessed the crash to call 517-676-8248.

NAPOLEON POSTAL WORKER RESCUE

For more than two decades Linda Morea has made her rounds down the streets of Napoleon Township delivering mail as a postal worker, but she says no day was as important as last Thursday when she showed up to a house on Wheaton road, and to a mail box that remained full for three days.

“The third day I said no, if he is scared to come out, I’m going to take him his mail, so I pulled it all out, and knocked on the door to give it to him, and nobody answered,” said Morea.

She knows the older gentleman who lives here, and something didn’t seem right, so Morea made an important decision.

“It warrants a well check, so that’s when I called 9-1-1,” said Morea.

The call brought out officer Chris Jacobson, and after not being able to see inside that’s when he knocked the door down, and found the 83-year-old man upstairs, and on the ground, but still breathing.

“He was very lethargic, very severely dehydrated, and after an investigation we found out that he was down for three or four days, and had not moved laying on his back.

After rushing him to Henry Ford Hospital it was determined that the man was suffering from complications of Covid-19, and the call that Morea made saved his life.