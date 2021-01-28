LIVESTREAMING NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” GOP response, Sports hearings, Lansing shooting

LIVE:

GOP RESPONSE

Thursday Morning Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House of Representatives Speaker Jason Wentworth held a news conference to provide their thoughts on the governor’s state-of-the-state address.Governor Whitmer’s full State of the State Address

Shirkey doubled down on his controversial statement on WJR Radio today that Governor Gretchen Whitmer not wearing a mask was the “most important aspect” and that she “looked delightful,” saying that he meant it.

Shirkey also said that the speech was more of a “rear-view mirror speech” and that it didn’t have too much content.

Wentworth said the schools in Michigan are not being held hostage as part of the COVID-19 package debates, as some have accused.

Getting kids into seats in school is a priority, Wentworth said.

Wentworth said the tone of unity that Whitmer set in her speech was a welcome sight but said that “actions speak louder than words.”

Shirkey said since March 13 of last year, he has been invited to one “conversation” with Gov. Whitmer and called many of their meetings “presentations.”

Shirkey said both high school athletes and restaurants have been doing everything they can to follow the rules and then the goal posts are moved or the rules are changed.

Wentworth said that they are putting ethics reform at the top of their list.

SPORTS HEARING

UPDATE 1/28/21 @ 9:57 A.M.: This morning the Senate Education Committee passed a resolution, urging Governor Whitmer to allow winter high school contact sports to be played.

That resolution was written by Senator Dale Zorn. It passed 6 to 0.

Today Michigan lawmakers in the House and Senate will hold hearings, in regards to a current order by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, that extends the suspension of organized school and youth sports until at least Sunday, Feb. 21.

The Senate Education Committee will meet first at 9 A.M. and the House oversight committee will meet at 10:30 A.M.

According to a press release, lawmakers are holding the hearings, because Families throughout the state have reached out to their elected legislators about the governor’s abrupt decision to extend the ban on certain high school winter sports. T

The House Oversight Committee will listen to testimony in an effort to provide answers to concerned residents regarding the extension.

Olivet boys basketball coach, and athletic director, Matt Seidl will get the opportunity to share those same words, and thoughts, with those in the state who are continuing to keep the competition on pause for these sports.

Seidl was approached by representative Steven Johnson’s office to speak to the Michigan House Oversight Committee during its hearing.

Seidl admits it will be a new experience for him, but he’s willing to do anything he can to get his players back on the court.

“I think they read an article about me commenting on what it was like telling our players Friday after practice what we had learned during the press conference,” said Seidl. “Just the look on their face. The look in their eyes. Just kind of what they’re going through. I think that’s the angle that they wanted me to cover. I’m pretty involved in this issue. I could talk about all the angles if they asked me to, but that’s going to be my goal, just to portray what they’re going through from a kid’s perspective.”

LANSING SHOOTING

A man is recovering this Thursday morning, after he was shot in the leg, shortly before 3 A.M. Thursday morning.

It happened in the 3200 block of S. Washington in Lansing.

According to the Lansing Police Department, when responding officers got on the scene they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene, and is not in police custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.