The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Granholm, State Of The City, Lansing business owner

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

GRANHOLM

The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted Wednesday morning to advance the nomination of former Gov. Jennifer Granholm to be U.S. energy secretary.

The motion to approve the nomination passed 13-4 following a brief period of discussion.

“I just simply wanted to say as the senator from Michigan, I’ve seen up close the leadership that Gov. Granholm provided, her talent, her diligence in working hard every day, and I strongly support her being confirmed,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said before the vote.

Those in opposition to Granholm’s confirmation seemed less concerned about her and more concerned about the effect the Biden’s administration’s energy policies, which aim to move the nation away from fossil fuels and encourage more renewable options, would have on their states.

“(Granholm is) capable, she’s competent, she’s sincere. I wish I could vote for her,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said. “I so strongly disagree with this administration’s energy policy and what it’s done already through executive order by taking actions that in my state are already resulting economic consequences. I not only hoped by intended to vote for her before these actions were taken.”

As listed by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., those executive actions include banning oil, gas and coal production on federal lands, killed the Keystone Pipeline and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

But Democrats back those policies, which are meant to fight climate change, and also touted Granholm’s qualifications.

“I believe she’s extremely well-qualified to lead the Department of Energy and I strongly support her nomination,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said. “She helped save the domestic auto industry. She diversified Michigan’s economy. She brought in new investments and new industry, and she created new jobs and she left no worker behind. And I know she will continue to apply that mindset at the national level.”

Manchin was referencing Granholm’s 2007 ‘No Worker Left Behind’ Act, which was designed to offer two years of free schooling to workers who were displaced or unemployed due to changing job trends. Since August of 2007, over 130,000 people have enrolled in the program and according to a study conducted on the program in 2009, over 72% of those enrolled had found work or retained their positions.

STATE OF THE CITY

Lansing mayor Andy Schor will give his State of the City Address tonight and due to Covid-19, it’ll be done virtually.

6 News has learned the mayor will discuss the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the distribution of vaccines. We also expect topics like social justice and equity to be involved, as well as plans for what to do about a budget shortfall caused by limited tax revenue collected due to the pandemic.

The mayor’s address will be live-streamed and begins at 7 P.M.

LANSING BUSINESS OWNER

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The year 2020 made many of us feel like the rug was taken from under us, And for one young, female, Black entrepreneur, the year brought many speedbumps.

“I had fallen on hard times and had to sleep in my car in the cold of winter,” said Tammara McCollum, owner of Smoothie Queen.

Shortly before this, McCollum had begun making smoothies out of her kitchen and shared that business journey online with other young entrepreneurs.

“A lot of people told me they looked up to me. And that they wanted to do what I did, but I didn’t want them to think it was all sunshine and rainbows, because there are hard times,” said McCollum.

But with no kitchen to make smoothies, her new business was at a halt. Promising to stay true to those watching, she made a TikTok video explaining her story. A video that went viral, getting over 100-thousand views.

“I decided to come out and share it because I thought it would be inspirational to others. And basically, so people could take note, starting a business is hard, but you must be prepared,” said the owner.

