LIVESTREAMING NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Gun bans, impeachment and reading

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

CAPITOL COMMISSION GUNS

Here in Lansing, today at 1 P.M. the state Capitol Commission will ban the open carry of weapons inside the state capitol, but will allow people to continue carrying concealed weapons.

Those details were confirmed to WLNS’s Tim Skubick.

Skubick stated it’s in regards to last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol. The events in the nation’s capitol last week provided the backdrop for what the state Capitol Commission is expected to do Monday afternoon.

WLNS has learned that at the current moment they are five votes to ban open carry of weapons. It’s possible Secretary of the Senate Margaret O’Brien might support the move making this a unanimous vote.

Long before the disturbances in Washington last week, this ban has been in the works as commissioners tried to find the language to outlaw weapons in the building except for concealing weapons.

Skubick reported weeks ago GOP commissioner John Truscott was open to imposing this ban and now he is on board.

While the governor has no vote in this matter, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fully supports the ban.

IMPEACHMENT

Meanwhile, in the nation’s capital, President Donald Trump will face another single Article of Impeachment “incitement of insurrection” — over the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Lawmakers introduced the resolution Monday, with voting expected mid-week.

Meanwhile, House Republicans blocked a Democratic request Monday to bring up a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to start the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment process of removing Trump from office. House Democrats sought agreement to immediately bring up the resolution for debate, but Republicans stopped it on a voice vote. Democrats have indicated they will seek a recorded vote on the same resolution on Tuesday.

LITERACY

Some calendars mark January as national book month, and this month literacy experts say it’s crucial to read with young people. Data shows, literacy is declining within the United States. According to The Michigan Department of Education’s fast facts sheet, 3rd-grade reading proficiency in 2018 and 2019 was at 45 percent.

However, children are growing up in a world influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and attending classes virtually using platforms such as Zoom.

According to a prior report by The New York Times, literacy rates are decreasing among 4th and 8th graders nationally.

Pamela Good is the CEO, President, and co-founder of “Beyond Basics,” a literacy nonprofit dedicated to fighting illiteracy among the youth of all ages.

The organization works with youth in Detroit and surrounding Michigan communities.

It has provided virtual tutoring help, and even sent literacy kits to parents. Despite the pandemic, Good states reading could be a strenuous activity for some people regardless of age.

