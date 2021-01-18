The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Inauguration week, New COVID-19, MLK Day

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

Today on the 6 News Now "Daily Digital Debrief", we're covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

Inauguration week

On Wednesday, January 20th, President-Elect Joe Biden, and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office, and officially become the president and vice president of the United States.

Last week the FBI issued a warning that in response to that event, armed protests were planned at the Capitols of all 50 states including here in Lansing.

The warning led to a mass response and coordinated effort between local and state law enforcement including the national guard. That response is why some including Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin says likely kept attendance at Sunday’s protest generally small.

Law enforcement officials say they’re still on alert throughout the week.

NEW COVID-19

Saturday afternoon Michigan state officials reported the first Michigan case of the new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. The strain was first reported in the UK, and was found to be more contagious. No reports indicated the strain was any more deadly.

It was identified in an adult female living in Washtenaw County by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Laboratories today.



The person recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where this variant originated. Close contacts of this individual have been identified and are in quarantine. At this time two new cases have been identified from close contacts with the person, but it is not known if they are infected with the variant.

However, a higher rate of transmission could increase the number of people who need to be hospitalized or who lose their lives to COVID-19 should the new variant begin circulating widely in Michigan. To date, the virus has been identified in at least 16 other states and jurisdictions in the U.S. This is the only known case in Michigan at this time, however it is possible that there are more that have not been identified.

“The discovery of this variant in Michigan is concerning, but not unexpected,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic as quickly as possible. We continue to urge Michiganders to follow a research-based approach by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often, and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn.”

MLK DAY

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Today is Martin Luther King Jr. day and due to COVID-19, many groups are celebrating virtually this year including those associated at Jackson College.

The theme for the event is hope, inspire and believe.

Keynote speaker Rejji Hayes will be on hand to speak words of encouragement.

The 2021 MLK Medal of Service Award will also be given to local musical legend, Benny Poole.

The online event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Other events are also happening online throughout the day.