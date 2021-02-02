LIVE NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Let them play, tuition program, postpartum

LIVE:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

Let Them Play Michigan, an organization urging the state to let winter sports begin, has filed a complaint against the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to try to force her to lift a ban.

The complaint was filed Tuesday morning in the Michigan Court of Claims against MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel, attorney Peter Ruddell of Detroit-based law firm Honigman LLP said during a Tuesday morning press conference.

According to a summary provided by the law firm, the plaintiffs are listed as Let Them Play, the Michigan Amateur Youth Hockey League and several parents, including the mother of Tri-Unity Christian basketball player Brady Titus, who are concerned about their kids’ future in sports.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will kick off a $30-million dollar “Michigan Reconnect” program in order to help millions of Michiganders earn a tuition-free associate degree or skills certificate at their in-district community college.

She plans to hold a virtual news conference this afternoon starting at 1 P.M. that will be livestreamed at wlns.com.

Governor Whitmer says it`s the largest effort in state history to provide higher education to state residents.

The plan is for Michigan residents to submit applications at Michigan.gov/reconnect to be a part of this scholarship initiative that’ll help cover the cost of tuition through more than 70 private training schools with 120 programs that offer certificates in industries such as manufacturing, construction, information technology, healthcare or business management.

Postpartum depression is classified under the blanket term of “postpartum.” According to mayoclinic.com, some new moms experience a more severe long-lasting depression after the birth of their baby. The website also states, most moms experience a symptom called, “baby blues.” This phase affects most new moms and will typically start two to three days after birth, and can last longer than two weeks.

“I thought to myself this can’t be it,” Doctor Megan Reid, a proud mom and Physical Therapist said. “This is not how it’s supposed to be having a child.”

Doctor Megan Reid gave birth to her first son Luke in 2018. She was new mom at the time and during her first two months after Luke was born it was a hard adjustment for her. Doctor Reid stated she felt hopeless; anxious, irritable, unhappy, and even had moments when anger and resentment were controlling her mind. However, one of the largest set-backs for her was having less-energy and no appetite.

“There was a day the garbage can blew over,” Doctor Reid stated,“and I couldn’t fathom to go get the garbage can, and I couldn’t figure out how to do it… I was like terrified.”

During this time of spiked emotions, Doctor Reid’s sister was able to register that she might be suffering from postpartum depression, and recommended for her to go seek help

