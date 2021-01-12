The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Line 5 pipeline, vaccine changes, Impeachment

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

LINE 5

Today Line 5 oil pipeline owner Enbridge officially rejected Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) demand, that the company shut the pipeline down.

The governor and DNR Director Dan Eichinger notified Enbridge on November 13 that the 1953 easement allowing it to operate dual pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac to transport petroleum and other products is being revoked and terminated.

They also filed a lawsuit asking the Ingham County Circuit Court to recognize the validity of this action. The state said it was revoking the easement for violation of the public trust doctrine, given the unreasonable risk that continued operation of the dual pipelines poses to the Great Lakes.

Today Enbridge rejected the state’s notice, saying the action is unlawful.

“Our dual lines in the Straits are safe and in full compliance with the federal pipeline safety standards that govern them. The Notice ignores scientific evidence and is based on inaccurate and outdated information,” said Vern Yu, Enbridge Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines. “In the meantime, the dual pipelines will continue to operate safely until they are replaced on completion of the Tunnel Project,”

VACCINE CHANGES

The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, officials said Tuesday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that “the administration in the states has been too narrowly focused.”

As a result, he said, the Trump administration is now asking states to vaccinate people age 65 and over and those under 65 with underlying health conditions that put them at high risk. He said the vaccine production is such that the second dose of the two-shot vaccine can be released without jeopardizing immunization for those who got the first shot.

“We now believe that our manufacturing is predictable enough that we can ensure second doses are available for people from ongoing production, Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “So everything is now available to our states and our health care providers.”

IMPEACHMENT

WASHINGTON (WLNS)— Michigan District 8 Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin issued the following statement, saying she would support the impeachment of President Trump, should his Vice President and remaining cabinet member refuse to take action: