The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Line 5 pipeline, vaccine changes, Impeachment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.
LINE 5
Today Line 5 oil pipeline owner Enbridge officially rejected Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) demand, that the company shut the pipeline down.
The governor and DNR Director Dan Eichinger notified Enbridge on November 13 that the 1953 easement allowing it to operate dual pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac to transport petroleum and other products is being revoked and terminated.
They also filed a lawsuit asking the Ingham County Circuit Court to recognize the validity of this action. The state said it was revoking the easement for violation of the public trust doctrine, given the unreasonable risk that continued operation of the dual pipelines poses to the Great Lakes.
Today Enbridge rejected the state’s notice, saying the action is unlawful.
“Our dual lines in the Straits are safe and in full compliance with the federal pipeline safety standards that govern them. The Notice ignores scientific evidence and is based on inaccurate and outdated information,” said Vern Yu, Enbridge Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines. “In the meantime, the dual pipelines will continue to operate safely until they are replaced on completion of the Tunnel Project,”
VACCINE CHANGES
The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, officials said Tuesday.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that “the administration in the states has been too narrowly focused.”
As a result, he said, the Trump administration is now asking states to vaccinate people age 65 and over and those under 65 with underlying health conditions that put them at high risk. He said the vaccine production is such that the second dose of the two-shot vaccine can be released without jeopardizing immunization for those who got the first shot.
“We now believe that our manufacturing is predictable enough that we can ensure second doses are available for people from ongoing production, Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “So everything is now available to our states and our health care providers.”
IMPEACHMENT
WASHINGTON (WLNS)— Michigan District 8 Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin issued the following statement, saying she would support the impeachment of President Trump, should his Vice President and remaining cabinet member refuse to take action:
Last week, after months of escalating rhetoric and disinformation, President Trump incited a violent insurrection at our nation’s Capitol. Five people died, including a police officer. Many more could have died. He encouraged supporters to use violence to overturn the results of a democratic election.
As a nation, and as a Member of Congress, we can’t simply ignore these events. Accountability is required. For that reason, if Vice President Pence and the President’s Cabinet will not act, I will support the article of impeachment against the President.
I don’t take this step lightly. I spent the weekend talking with members of Congress, local elected officials, friends and 8th district residents. Some of those conversations with my Republican colleagues were particularly hard. And just as with the impeachment proceedings last year, I tried to ground myself in the facts and laws.
The textbook definition of terrorism is the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims. The definition of an insurrection is a violent uprising against a government. Last Wednesday, the president incited domestic terrorists and an insurrection against the constitutional rule of law. His oath to protect and defend the Constitution was broken, a co-equal branch of government was terrorized, and five people died.
These actions are beyond the pale. And the timing of these events, so close to the transfer of power on January 20th, does not nullify the need for accountability. The use of violence in American politics cannot be tolerated, and if we sweep it under the rug it will simply keep happening over and over again. It will become a regular tool to meter out winners and losers. For this reason, in addition to supporting a vote on impeachment, I also support the censure of any elected official, federal or local, who similarly incites violence.
It is unbelievable to me that I find myself in a position to vote a second time to impeach a sitting President. I wish for our nation, and especially for my district in mid-Michigan, that this was not the issue before us. There are so many other things we must work on that have an impact on peoples’ pocketbooks and their kids –– especially in the midst of a once-in-a-generation global pandemic.
But as has been my guiding principle throughout my career in national security, and now in Congress, there are simply some things that go beyond politics –– and certainly beyond anyone congressperson being re-elected. And those things are matters of principle. They are about preserving the sacred rights afforded to each of our citizens in our founding documents. History has come for all of us in elected office, and our actions in these tense days will be remembered, one way or another.
Sadly, we in Michigan have seen more than our fair share of incitement and threats of violence over the past year. It made us more experienced than most as the events of last Wednesday unfolded.
But I also know the good in people here, and that the actions of the loud few do not represent the norm. We are one nation, with a shared destiny. There is no separating out into different Americas, especially in Michigan. We must figure out how to move forward. No less than the future of the republic –– and our national security –– depend on it.Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Michigan District 8