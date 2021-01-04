The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”: Plane crash, controversial call, auto merger

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

MICHIGAN PLANE CRASH

Here in Michigan, we continue to learn more about a small plane flying from Georgia, that crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members.

According to officials, the victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release.

The crash happened at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The family was returning home to Michigan from Georgia.

Five people inside the two-story house were able to avoid injury, but fire severely damaged the home in Lyon Township, which is 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, according to authorities.

FIAT CHRYSLER AND PSA PEUGEOT MERGER

Big news out of the auto industry today, where shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot decisively voted Monday to merge the U.S.-Italian and French carmakers to create world’s 4th-largest auto company.

Shareholders of both companies on Monday overwhelmingly approved the deal to for a new company called Stellantis.

GEORGIA SOS PHONE CALL

President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election, repeatedly citing disproven claims of fraud and raising the prospect of a “criminal offense” if officials did not change the vote count, according to a recording of the conversation.

The phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday was the latest step in an unprecedented effort by a sitting president to press a state official to reverse the outcome of a free and fair election that he lost. The president, who has refused to accept his loss to Democratic president-elect Biden, repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said. “Because we won the state.”

The Georgia officials on the call are heard repeatedly pushing back against the president’s assertions, telling him that he’s relying on debunked theories and, in one case, selectively edited video

GEORGIA ELECTION

All eyes are on Georgia this week, where the state will hold two U.S. Senate runoff elections.

The winner of those races will decide who controls the Senate, Republicans hoping to maintain their Majority, Democrats hope to reclaim the Senate. Currently Democrats hold a small majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Both President Trump, and President-Elect Joe Biden plan to make campaign visits to the state today ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

The race comes on the heels of a controversial call between the president, and the Georgia Secretary of State.

ASSANGE

A British judge on Monday rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying he was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected allegations that Assange is being prosecuted for political reasons or would not receive a fair trial in the United States. But she said his precarious mental health would likely deteriorate further under the conditions of “near total isolation” he would face in U.S. prison.

“I find that the mental condition of Mr. Assange is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him to the United States of America,” the judge said.