LIVE NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” Protest prep, deadly crash, MSU dean

LIVE:

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

PROTEST PREP

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Happening today, Michigan State Police plan to hold a news conference, to provide an update on how law enforcement agencies are planning for Capitol security over the weekend.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1349895936579940353&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wlns.com%2Ftop-stories%2Fmichigan-state-police-to-provide-capitol-security-planning-update-this-morning%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

“If you are going to come down to the Capitol and demonstrate peacefully, then we will provide that safe space for you,” Col. Joe Gasper, the head of MSP, said at a Friday morning press conference in Lansing. “If you are coming to the Capitol to engage in some nefarious activity, then we are also very well prepared to address that.”

The FBI is reporting armed protests planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

A Monday bulletin from the FBI states that “Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January.”

The flyer circulating online says protests will take place Sunday, Jan. 17, and demonstrators are encouraged to come armed.

JACKSON COUNTY DEADLY CRASH

According to officials, troopers were notified of the crash shortly at 11:30 P.M., only one vehicle was involved.

Those on scene say the only person in the car, a 39-year-old male from Homer, MI, died on at the crash site as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Parma-Sandstone Fire Department, and Jackson County Ambulance.

STRAMPEL APPEAL

William Strampel, the former dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine has lost his appeal in court.

Strampel, the former boss of Larry Nassar, was sentenced to 11 months in jail on a count of misconduct in office, and a year in jail on two counts of willful neglect of duty in Aug. 2019.

Strampel was the first person charged after Michigan’s attorney general launched an investigation in 2017 into how Michigan State handled complaints against Nassar, who pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography.

Strampel appealed his case on these grounds to the Court of Appeals:

Defendant contends that, as the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, he was not a public officer and therefore could not be convicted of misconduct in office. Defendant argues that the trial court erred by determining that he was a public officer, and therefore abused its discretion by failing to quash the district court’s bindover on the charge of misconduct in office.

The Court of Appeals disagreed, stating that Strampel was in fact classified as a public officer during his time in office.

The full details of the case can be read online here.